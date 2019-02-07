LONDON, UK — The body of a suspected stowaway who fell to his death from a Kenya Airways plane landed next to a man sunbathing in his garden in south-west London, a neighbor said.

Police believe the victim fell into the property in Clapham from the landing gear compartment of a plane heading to Heathrow Airport.

A neighbor told the Press Association news agency that he heard a "whomp" when the body hit the ground on Sunday afternoon, and went upstairs to look out of a window.

"At first I thought it was a tramp asleep in the garden. He had all of his clothes on and everything," the neighbour, who asked not to be named, was quoted as saying. "One of the reasons his body was so intact was because his body was an ice block."

"I had a closer look and saw there was blood all over the walls of the garden… His head was not in a good way. I realized immediately that he had fallen," the neighbour said. He then went outside and saw the "very shaken" man into whose backyard the body had fallen.

"He had been sunbathing and he landed one metre away from him," the neighbor said.

