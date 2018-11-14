A chain of strip clubs in South Florida is once again making sure those in need will have food on their tables come Thanksgiving.

Cheetah's three locations in Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and Hallandale Beach will each hand out 1,000 turkeys on Monday, November 19.

The owner of Cheetah Gentlemen's Club, Jose Rodriguez, finances the turkey giveaway through his Rodriguez Charities, which the U.S. military veteran established in 2007. The annual event is specifically designed for families who need help during the holidays.

The turkey giveaway begins at 11:00 a.m. at each location.

"In efforts to extend this offer to as many people as possible, we are limiting one turkey per household on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last," the event posting reads.

