TANEYTOWN, Md. — With all this time spent in the house, what clothes you’re wearing is less of a thought than ever. But one police department in Maryland is warning its residents to remember their pants.

The Taneytown Police Department is warning those in its community to wear pants when going to their mailbox to get their mail, which seems to be an issue of late with one or multiple residents.

"Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning," said the department in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

No further information has been posted by the department about this situation.

Taneytown is located inside of Carroll County, Maryland.

Around 5,000 people have shared the humorous post on Facebook, and more than 500 comments and 400 likes have been attached to the post.

No further comment by Taneytown Police has been made about the pants-wearing issue it has in the community, but WUSA9 will be sure to keep you posted on the latest.

Recently the department also made a post reference the "Baby Shark' song by writing, "stay-at-home do do do do do."

