KUSA — You haven’t lived until you’ve seen a mountain lion rolling around on the ground like a dog … or a bear just casually munching on grass under the false impression that no one’s watching.

Luckily, Blair Baker’s wildlife cameras exist … and they’re everything.

She lives west of Morrison in Bear Creek Canyon, and has cameras set up outside of her house that capture some pretty candid moments from the deer, bears, mountain lions and bobcats that walk by at night. She puts the footage on YouTube, and they’re pretty epic (check out here channel here).

Here’s a look at the greatest hits:

If you’re a deer, dance like no one’s watching

These deer should maybe cut back on the cold brew.

Mountain lions and bobcats are more like your dog than you’d think

Look at these little dudes, rolling around on the ground, looking all cute (and deadly).

A real life version of the “Truman Show” (sort of)

This deer really does not like being videotaped, and wants to get to the bottom of the camera.

A bear, meanwhile, just ran away when it noticed the paparazzi.

No one likes to be filmed eating, but sometimes you’re hungry, ya know?

Case in point: This elk.

And this bear giving the whole vegetarian thing a try.

Bambi with a happy ending

LOOK AT THIS MAMA DEER AND BABY!

What does the fox say?

No one will ever know. But here’s what it looks like!

Ohana means family

This family of mountain lions sticks together … except for one of them, which wants more time on camera.

© 2018 KUSA-TV