Bigfoot believers will be coming to Gatlinburg at the end of the month for the first-ever Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference.
On July 27, America's most experienced Bigfoot researchers and investigators will be at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.
Cliff Barackman, Bigfoot Field Researcher and co-host of Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot, will be there to share stories of their investigation and encounters, according to the conference's website.
Other speakers include:
- Matt Pruitt, Researcher with NAWAC
- Scott Carpenter, Author of NABS
- John Bruner, Bigfoot 911
- Matt Seeber, East Tennessee Bigfoot
There will also be time for a Q and A after each speaker.
Tickets are sold out.