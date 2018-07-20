This jumpsuit from Cassie's Corner is selling for $35 and the best way we can describe it is that it's a pair of off-the-shoulder pants...maybe?

Cassie's Corner posted the photo on Wednesday advertising the new arrival and since then the comments have gone out of control!

Some people have described the puzzling outfit as the following: neck pants, drapery curtains, a pink wisdom tooth, and pink Gumby legs.

One person wrote that they wouldn't wear this, "not even if I was trying to smuggle the movie theater out of the movies. Not never Satan!"

Whatever you want to call them, it's obviously 2018's version of the romphim and we expect everyone to buy a pair.

At least it has pockets?

