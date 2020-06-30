The Titanic's most expensive artifact returns to Pigeon Forge

The Hartley violin is valued at $1.7 million, and its story is worth even more than that.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The iconic violin which historians say RMS Titanic Bandleader, Wallace Hartley, played as the ship sank is now on display at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, Co-owner of the museum, said it's the most requested item from visitors.

“The Hartley violin is the single most requested artifact our visitors have asked to see again,” said Kellogg-Joslyn. “I really feel that this fragile reminder of the Titanic’s final moments gives rise to deep emotions that touch one’s heart.”

The exhibit is scheduled to last through Dec. 2020. This is the second time the violin has been on display at the museum.