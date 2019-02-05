WAYZATA, Minn. — Wayzata Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a toddler being found wandering near a busy street Thursday morning.

Chief Mike Risvold says the little boy, whose age is estimated to be near 3-years-old, was in just his pajamas and slippers when a passerby found him near Wayzata Boulevard and Minnetonka Avenue just before 8 a.m. That person pulled the toddler to safety, put him in their car and called 911.

Risvold said officers had trouble communicating with the boy, but around 10:15 a.m. a person said to be the parent of the boy was found. Investigators are working on learning more about the circumstances of how the toddler ended up outside on his own in a dangerous situation.

KARE 11 spoke with a woman at a nearby apartment building who said she was the child's grandmother. The woman shared that she was supposed to be watching the boy, but fell asleep and he apparently slipped outside. She says they saw the toddler open the door by himself for the first time yesterday using a broom handle, and speculated that he got out of the residence that way.

A decision will be made about whether charges will be filed in the case once the investigation is complete.