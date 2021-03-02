Stanly Co. officers find massive snake trapped in car

Animal Protective Services received a call from a concerned pet owner this week. Their pet boa constrictor slithered under the car's dash and was trapped.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Animal control officers in Stanly County were in for a slithering surprise when they found someone's pet snake in the dash of a car Monday afternoon.

Normally, you'd expect a call about an animal in a car to be a dog or cat that maybe locked the door by accident. That was not the case here, as the caller said their pet boa constrictor slithered its way underneath the dashboard and they couldn't get it out.

Thanks to the quick work by Animal Protective Services, the huge snake was safely removed and is back home. Stanly County APS posted the encounter on Facebook with two officers holding the snake for a photo.