SOMERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -- A Maine woman is up to some stinky business.

Literally. Mary Winchenbach runs Tirdy Works -- artwork made from moose droppings.

"Everyone takes a crap," said Mary. "Everyone goes to the bathroom so everyone can relate to that. The terms that I used to name these products are every day terms that people are used to hearing so I just kind of try to combine the two to come up with something halfway decent, that's funny."

Mary makes everything from "poo-poo clocks" to "fecal people," and says no two turds are the same.

"You ever seen two turds alike? No."

She doesn't have to travel far to get her product either.

"The turds are all local. We just go out and track the moose and wherever the Moose are there going to take a crap and I have found that when I moose takes a dump you walk about 50 yards in any direction and they take another dump."

Without question, Mary is passionate about poop.

"And when a moose takes a dump they'll crap out between two and 400 turds every time they take a crap so I get five bucks a turd for these things," said Mary. "I get excited when I see a turd, you know?"

Mary has a Facebook page where moose poop art enthusiasts can check out all her products.

"Get on there and all my turds are on that page with the prices and they can click on them and they can get to me, let me know what you need for turds," said Mary. "I ship s**t everywhere."

