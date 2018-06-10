Talk about an unexpected package on your porch.

A large alligator was spotted Friday afternoon on St. Martin Parish doorstep, comfortably tucked in behind a potted plant and running shoes.

The home was just off Poydras Street in Breaux Bridge.

"So....you never know what may show up on your door step!" read a post on social media by local law enforcement. "Just another day in the life of a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy."

