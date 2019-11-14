CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A second Chick-fil-A location opened up on Losson and Transit roads in Cheektowaga on Thursday morning.

The fast-food chain on Wednesday evening held a First 100 Red Carpet Rollout, a celebration where the first 100 participants were awarded a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A.

One of the recipients of that prize was 11-year-old Sam Caruana of West Seneca. 2 On Your Side spoke with him about having free Chick-fil-A for a year.

He stole the hearts of the internet with his answer.

"Well, uh, I'm here in the freezing cold getting free chicken sandwiches," he said. "Because the food tastes great. I mean, it's chicken, fried chicken, fried chicken. I like fried chicken!"

His response was posted in a tweet by 2 on Your Side reporter Leanne Stuck and soon went viral. Within hours, it had more than 1.2 million views.

