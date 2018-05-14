Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We all know one of our biggest nightmares is running into a shark while swimming in the ocean.

For one mom it became a reality for her ten-year-old on Hilton Head Island.

Related: 10-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Shark on Hilton Head Island

While we do know he was bitten while in the water, what are the actual odds that you might get attacked by a shark?

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there's a one out of 3,748,067 chance that you'll experience a shark attack.

While it's unlikely you'll get bitten by a shark, here's some other things that have better odds of happening.

There's a one in 63 chance that you'll die from being in a car accident, a one in 5,051 chance that you'll be in an air or space accident, a one in 79,746 chance you'll get struck by lightning.

Looking at the Palmetto State, there have been 98 shark attacks in South Carolina since 1837. Only ten were reported last year but out of that ten, no one died.

While it's not very likely you're going to be bitten by a shark in your lifetime, here are some tips to keep in mind when you head to the beach.

Make sure you swim with a group because sharks are more likely to attack if you're alone.

Never wear flashy jewelry while in the water.

Sharks can confuse it with scales of fish.

If you come across a shark, do not touch them.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WLTX