A post circulating around Facebook caught our eye: If You See Purple Fence Posts In North Carolina Get Away.

It prompted a lot of questions, like why would someone paint their posts purple? And what should you do if you see them?

First off, the purple paint guidelines are part of the North Carolina Landowner Protection Act and it pertains to particularly to sportsmen, like hunters, fishermen and trappers. Under the law, property owners can paint parts of trees, fences even poles to show that the land is private. It's essentially the same thing as a posted sign. If sportsmen want to hunt or fish on the land, they need special permission from the property owner. If they don't have that permission slip on them, they could get charged with trespassing.

"It does not protect the landowner against general trespass, but it does require that of sportsmen," explains Chris Jordan, Game Lands and Forest Resources Manager for the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

Jordan says the markings have to be specific: it has to be a line in purple paint; it must be at least 3-5 feet off the ground; and it has to be at least 8 inches long. As for why it's purple, there's not a clear answer.

"Nobody that I know of has ever used purple so that could be a reason that they decided purple," Jordan says, noting other states use the same color for similar laws.

Keep in mind that even if you're not out fishing or hunting, you still shouldn't go out traipsing about other people's property. When it comes to 'No Trespassing' signs, an attorney with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says typically the sign is probably meant to turn people away from their house, but technically soliciting is still allowed. That means solicitors, like Girl Scouts, other fundraisers, religious organizations, reporters, and others asking questions won't legally get in trouble for knocking on the door even if there's a sign up.

But if the property owner asks you to leave, you have to go or else, you could get charged with trespassing.

