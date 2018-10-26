Some people can't get enough of those things called words. For some, words are their entire world. And that is probably why the good folks at Merriam-Webster, the dictionary people, came up with a new feature on their website called "Time Traveler."

Ever wonder which words first appeared in print the year you were born?



Come time travel with us. https://t.co/qe6hRdOlgl — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 25, 2018

"Time Traveler" debuted on Thursday, offering users the opportunity to find out which words first appeared in print the year they were born. Now, not to date myself, but a quick glimpse of my birth year shows that I debuted along with words such as "Band-Aid, blind carbon copy, Fu-Manchu mustache and love beads." Want to guess the year? The answer is below, and we invite you to join us. Here is how it works. Visit www.merriam-webster.com/time-traveler/ and simply enter your birth year or any other year you're curious about. You'll then be presented with a plethora of words, many of which you will have no idea were ever around.

Next, tweet out your results using the hashtag #MyBirthYearWords, and join our list below:

