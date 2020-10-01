SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Francisco Bay Area woman who opposes mandatory childhood vaccinations has been charged with two felonies over allegedly flinging a cup of menstrual blood at state senators last year.

The Sacramento County district attorney's office on Thursday filed charges of assault on a public official and vandalism against 43-year-old Rebecca Dalelio of Santa Cruz County.

Senators had finished taking a vote Sept. 13, 2019, when Dalelio allegedly tossed the blood onto the floor of the Senate from the public gallery, saying “that's for the dead babies.” This occurred on the final day of the legislative session.

The incident happened amid protests at the state Capitol over a law seeking to crack down on fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations. Protesters had swarmed the Capitol for weeks, disrupting legislative meetings, blocking the entrance to the lawmakers’ parking garage and holding rallies featuring several child-sized caskets.

A few weeks before the incident, Sen. Richard Pan, who authored the legislation, was shoved in the back by an anti-vaccine activist while walking on a street near the Capitol in Sacramento. The man who shoved him filmed the incident and broadcast it on Facebook. He was cited by police for misdemeanor assault and released.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

