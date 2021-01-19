Columbus police identified the woman as 23-year-old Victoria Strauss.

A 23-year-old woman was killed when her head became trapped between her vehicle and a payment machine at a parking garage in downtown Columbus.

Columbus police responded to the garage at 45 Vine Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday after a security guard found the woman, who police identified as Victoria Strauss.

A review of security camera footage showed the incident had occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday, as she was leaving the garage.

While attempting to pay for her parking, Strauss dropped her credit card. She tried to retrieve her card by opening her door and leaning out to pick it up.

Police said Strauss inadvertently accelerated and collided with the parking kiosk. The collision pinned her between her car door and the door frame.

Strauss died as a result of the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene.