PHOENIX — Police say a man died after an incident on a Phoenix sidewalk Thursday afternoon.

Police say a woman driving by saw 34-year-old Micheal Phillips having a medical issue. Phillips was standing on the sidewalk near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road 2:02 p.m.

The woman pulled her sedan over, but in her haste to help him, she failed to put the car in park, police say.

The car rolled over Phillips. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The 55-year-old woman remained on the scene. Police say impairment was not a factor.