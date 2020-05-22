$10,000 tip left at Ybor restaurant

Restaurants have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, so a tip of this size is certainly more than appreciated.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's no secret that the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it seems as though, for restaurant owners, the light at the end of the tunnel is drawing closer by the day. And as it does, one restaurant in Ybor has about 10,000 reasons to be thankful.

Due Amici Pizza in Ybor posted on Facebook on Thursday that it had received a whopping $10,000 tip.

It was left on an $8,000 catering bill.

That's a lot of pizza pie! Mamma Mia!

The restaurant was sure to thank its customers on the Facebook post, which included a photo of the receipt left behind.

"I just want to say we have great customers. A customer of ours did a catering order and left a $10,000 tip to help us out, thank you," the restaurant wrote.

Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on carry-out and delivery. However, earlier this month, restaurants were allowed to start reopening at 25 percent capacity inside and six-feet of distance between seating outside.

On May 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said restaurants could then expand indoor seating to 50 percent.

