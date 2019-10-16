PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge's pirates are taking Christmas to the high seas.

Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show's first holiday-themed show, a swashbuckling spin on "A Christmas Carol," opens on Nov. 1. It'll continue through January 4 next year.

Pirates Voyage General Manager Jeff Thomas said the show is "a classic holiday story with its own special pirate twist." It involves acrobatics, a multi-course meal and even time travel.

As always, the show comes with a big meal. For the holiday show, Pirates Voyage will serve creamy vegetable soup and biscuits, pan-fried chicken, sugar-cured ham, mac 'n' cheese, sweet potato souffle, peach turnover, soda, tea and coffee.

RELATED: Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights wins USA TODAY's Best Halloween event

RELATED: Pirate Fest to lay siege to East Tennessee this October