"You'll float too!"

Someone is tying red balloons to sewer grates in a Jacksonville, Florida neighborhood and it's hilarious and terrifying. If you've seen Stephen King's 'IT' you'll understand why.

The monster in 'IT' is a demon clown named Pennywise who lures children into the sewer to eat them. If that's not nightmare fuel enough, in the film, particularly the 2017 reboot of the film, red balloons would appear to lure the children and creepy clown face wasn't far behind.

One of the boys he had stolen named Georgie, appears to his brother and says "You'll float too!" and tries to lure him into the sewer and honestly, I am still scarred by it.

So hats off to whoever thought of this and keep creeping.

