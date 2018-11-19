SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A grand jury in Southampton County indicted Wesley Hadsell for the murder of his stepdaughter, AJ Hadsell, more than three years after her death.

On March 2, 2015, 18-year-old Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell was reported missing to the Norfolk Police Department. Investigators found AJ's body on April 9, 2015 in Southampton County. The medical examiner's office determined she died from acute heroin poisoning.

READ MORE: Two years since AJ Hadsell disappeared

The grand jury that met Monday in Southampton County indicted 40-year-old Wesley Hadsell on First Degree Murder, Second Degree Felony Murder, and Felony Concealment of a Dead Body.

The Southampton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office worked with the Norfolk Police Department in seeking the indictments.

On November 9, 2018, a federal judge sentenced Wesley Hadsell to 10 years in prison for an unrelated ammunition charge that dated back to 2013. A judge originally handed down a 20-year sentence for Hadsell, but that was vacated by a federal appeals court in June 2017, sending the case back to the lower court for re-sentencing.

The process to return Hadsell to Southampton County for prosecution has started.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC