WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- People driving in Winston-Salem the next couple weeks could notice something missing. Wake Forest University's Wait Chapel will be dark!

The university will replace the light fixtures that shine on the University’s iconic Wait Chapel Bell Tower with new energy-efficient LED fixtures that will allow deeper and more vibrant colors for special events and other occasions.

The new LED lights will be:

A more energy efficient option that uses approximately 60% less energy;

Half the physical size of the current halide light fixtures;

Operated more safely and effectively from a central master panel that is programed with options for scheduling, dimming, and customizing colors.

During installation of the new lighting system, Wait Chapel’s Bell Tower will be unlit. Facilities & Campus Services anticipate installation will begin October 5, and the lights will be off for approximately three weeks.

