WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – Stan Lee was likely one of the biggest icons in the comic book world, especially in the own universe he co-created, Marvel.

Lee died Monday at age 95, and fans across the world paid tribute to the Marvel legend.

MORE: Stan Lee, Marvel co-creator, dead at 95

In Winston-Salem, 11-year-old Isaiah McFarland probably looked back at the day he met his idol, his very own hero, Stan Lee.

In 2015, an 8-year-old Isaiah, known as ‘Zaya’ by those closest to him, went to Heroes Con in Charlotte with his father Rick McFarland.

He could've dressed up as any superhero, but instead he dressed up as Lee, who participated as one of the celebrity guests at the convention.

PHOTOS: Young Triad Marvel Fan Remembers Stan Lee Left to right: Rick McFarland, Stan Lee and Isaiah McFarland. Courtesy: Rick McFarland Stan Lee laughs with eight-year-old, Isaiah McFarland, who came dressed as his hero, Stan Lee. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com Courtesy: Charlotte Observer Stan Lee watches eight-year-old, Isaiah McFarland, who came dressed as his hero, Stan Lee. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com Courtesy: Charlotte Observer Dressed like his hero, Stan Lee, Isaiah McFarland, 8, was asked to pose for a photo with Rachel Scott, owner of Geeksboro in Greensboro.John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com Courtesy: Charlotte Observer Isaiah McFarland as Marvel's Captain America at the Kernersville 4th of July Parade. Courtesy: Rick McFarland Isaiah McFarland as Marvel's Winter Soldier for a comiccon. Courtesy: Rick McFarland Isaiah McFarland as Marvel's Tony Stark/Iron Man for a comiccon. Courtesy: Rick McFarland Isaiah McFarland as Marvel's Rocket Racoon for a comiccon. Courtesy: Rick McFarland

PHOTOS: Young Triad Marvel Fan Remembers Stan Lee

“I told Stan that I’m one of his most enthusiastic fans and ‘I came as you.’ He told me the same thing he told the fake Stan Lee at the 2011 ComicCon: ‘You look more like me than I do,’” Isaiah told the Charlotte Observer.

Isaiah got a pretty neat portrait with Lee and his dad, and he also autographed a sketch he’d drawn of Iron Man.

McFarland describes his son as “a talented and remarkably well-rounded young man with a tremendous heart and wealth of abilities.”

He shared that his interest in superheroes began when he was even younger than he is today thanks to them both spending time looking at Marvel comic book together.

“I’d read them to him,” McFarland said.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY