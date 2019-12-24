ATLANTA — For people who finished their holiday shopping weeks or even months ago, it can be hard to wrap your mind around the fact that there are still people out right now hunting for gifts.

But, we found plenty out shopping today at Perimeter Mall. Some say that the day before Christmas is the only way to shop.

Christmas is hours away and metro malls were full of last-minute shoppers.

"My father-in-law, my mother-in-law, my mom and my sister," Jennifer Bush said.

She just finished her list, but waiting until the last minute wasn't her choice. She flew in from Colorado over the weekend.

Deb Furnari said she was shopping for her nieces and sister-in-law.

"It was really easy shopping," she said.

But there is a particular "type" of shopper that makes their presence known.

Men.

Men like Allen Lively who only shops on Christmas Eve.

"Why? It's just been a tradition for 30 years. I don't get stressed, I don't care about the lines -- I just like to get out and see people," Lively said.

And meets up for a brew.

"There might be a beer in between," Lively said. "You have to meet up at a certain spot so you find a nice bar and then go from there."

And he's in good company.

Steve Fortenberry said he was at the mall on Christmas Eve getting stocking stuffers for his wife. He says last-minute is the only way he'll get it done.

According to GoodMenProject.com, there are a few reasons men tend to be last-minute buyers.

First, they say men get less satisfaction out of gift buying. They also say the thought of buying and receiving presents makes some men anxious. They say gift buying isn’t always a guy’s way of expressing love. And finally, men love the challenge of a one-day hunt.

"It's the best time, great deals going. It's a blast." Fortenberry saId.

One mall official says every year without fail.... Around five-thirty is when they'll see a large wave a men come rushing through the doors.

Officials tell us shopping is up from last year one reason they believe is newly added stores.

