GREENSBORO, NC – You can buy anything and everything with a credit card….but not lottery tickets. At least not in North Carolina.

WFMY News 2’s Tim Buckley found that out! He tweeted: FYI--- you can't buy lottery tickets in NC with a credit card. Has to be cash. Learned something new today.

And then 2 Wants To know learned something new when we started researching it.

Wallet Hub made a list of the states you can buy lottery tickets with a credit card.

What's really interesting is, even if the state allows you to buy the tickets with a credit card, you can't get credit card rewards-- so it doesn't count towards miles or cash back or whatever.

So, here's the question, why can't you buy lottery tickets with a credit card in NC?

When the NC. State Lottery Commission set up the lottery-- they implemented a rule prohibiting the use of credit cards to purchase lottery tickets. On the FAQ page, the Lottery confirms credit cards aren't allowed but cash, check, debit cards and gift cards are allowed-- at the retailer’s discretion.

That’s key, the store you're buying from can ban using debit cards to buy

a ticket.

