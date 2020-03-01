WALKER MILL, Md. — New year, new fiancé? That's the case for Maryland resident Gigi Mungo.

She and her boyfriend Tre McMillan were supposed to be on their way to a New Year's Eve party when McMillan kept making stops along the way, delaying their arrival.

She said they stopped to get gas and even visited a family member while on the way to the party. Mungo said she didn't suspect anything and was just along for the ride.

McMillan finally pulled into a church parking lot in Walker Mill, and that's when the confusion hit. She thought maybe they were going to a New Year's Eve church service before the party, but still didn't find the detour odd despite McMillan not mentioning going to a church beforehand.

Mungo, not fully paying attention to her surroundings, stayed in the vehicle, wondering what they were doing there. That's when McMillan got out of the vehicle and opened her door.

"Look up," he said.

Standing before her was a huge billboard with photos of the couple and "Will you marry me?" scripted in the middle.

Mungo, shocked and a little confused, said yes! But the surprise didn't stop there.

McMillan had invited Mungo's whole family to the celebration. They spent their New Year's Eve together and started out 2020 as an engaged couple.

By Thursday, people had been driving past the billboard and someone even posted it on Facebook. The post gained a lot of attention and went viral shortly after.

The billboard will remain in Walker Mill for the next two weeks, serving as a happy first memory of 2020, marking a new chapter in their lives.

