Members, minsters and the community attended a news conference Thursday regarding the future of a church destroyed by fire.

The Minister’s Conference of Winston Salem & Vicinity is rallying behind New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church. The building on North Laura Wall Boulevard was destroyed April 30 in a fire that caused the roof to collapse. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. that day. 37 firefighters and 16 units were sent to the scene. Firefighters say the roof and walls of the church collapsed and three people were displaced from a nearby home. No one was inside the church at the time and there were no injuries.

The congregation was founded back in 1909. This was its second location. Rev. Wallice Hairston says it was worshiping about eight members in January when he started with the church, but 30 people were present the day before it burned down.

Angela Miller and her father point out where they discovered the special glass etching discovered in the debris.

Angela Miller was one of them.

“The day before the fire, I sat in church and I looked at this stained glass window and I was just so proud," she said.

She's referring to a glass etching with her grandparents' names that had been in the church since the 1980s.

“I knew that there was no possible chance that any of those windows were able to survive,” she told us.

Angela Miller holds the glass etching discovered nearly a month after the church fire.

But Thursday, while she and her family were present for a news conference, they dug through the rubble. Her father and another member found the special piece of glass.

“So we’re hoping that when we’re able to rebuild we can make dedications to those members and we’ll be able to use the original nameplates,” Miller said through tears.

Rev. Hairston says they do plan to rebuild and hopefully on the same property. But the church had no insurance and the cost is estimated at $275,000. The church hasn't even had any of the debris removed as of yet. They've found a company that will haul away everything for free, but they're waiting to see if the city of Winston-Salem will waive landfill fees that the church cannot afford.

The Minister’s Conference of Winston Salem & Vicinity is asking the community to contribute to the future of the church in three different ways:

Make a donation to the church for the next three Sundays as part of your weekly offering

Attend a fundraising service scheduled for June 3 at 4 p.m. at The Greater Church

Donate to the cause online through the Minister's Conference website

For now, members of New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church are worshipping at New Story Church in Winston-Salem.

