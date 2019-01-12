A Triad couple trying to keep warm lost their home in a fire. It happened in Winston-Salem on South Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Saturday morning.

The couple's live-in nurse, Camilla Payne, who wasn't in the home at the time of the fire, says the couple turned on their stove to keep warm because their power was out.

Payne says there was a pot of grease sitting on the stove from the day before and it caught fire.

The Winston-Salem fire chief says the home is a total loss.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said there was a power outage in the area from a downed power line. They didn't say if it was the cause of the power outage to the couple's house.

RELATED: 'I Landed Bad' Man Jumps From Window, Narrowly Escapes Burning House

RELATED: Mother and Adult Son Escape House Fire, Greensboro Fire Officials Say

Family Survives Because of Fire Alarms, Winston-Salem Firefighters Say