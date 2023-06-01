Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire.
Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street.
Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring.
Now, one adult and four children are without a home.
No injuries were reported.
