Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire

Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire on Craver Street in Winston-Salem. Now, one adult and four children are without a home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire.

Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street.

Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring.

Now, one adult and four children are without a home.

No injuries were reported.

