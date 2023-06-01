x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire

Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire on Craver Street in Winston-Salem. Now, one adult and four children are without a home.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire. 

Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street. 

Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring.

Now, one adult and four children are without a home. 

No injuries were reported.

 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out