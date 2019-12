WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Firefighters and Forsyth County EMS rescued a person trapped inside a car this morning.

It happened along the 700 block of Coliseum Drive.

Authorities say the victim is a woman. Crews took her to a local hospital. No word on her condition.

The accident caused traffic congestion as crews worked to get the victim out of the car.

The scene has since cleared.