WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing teenager and her baby. They say 16-year-old Aalia Jazzlin was last seen at 901 Lockland Avenue in Winston-Salem with her daughter.

Casiano is described as a white female and was last seen wearing a white, fuzzy hoodie jacket and black pants. Police believe she suffers from a cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has released a photo of Casiano's child. We are working to get a photo of Casiano.

Aalia Casiano was last seen with her infant daughter.

N.C. Center for Missing Persons

If you see Casiano or her child, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.