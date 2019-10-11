WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing teenager and her baby. They say 16-year-old Aalia Jazzlin was last seen at 901 Lockland Avenue in Winston-Salem with her daughter.

Casiano is described as a white female and was last seen wearing a white, fuzzy hoodie jacket and black pants. Police believe she suffers from a cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has released a photo of Casiano's child. We are working to get a photo of Casiano.   

Aalia Casiano's Baby
Aalia Casiano was last seen with her infant daughter.
N.C. Center for Missing Persons

If you see Casiano or her child, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700. 