WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man who they say broke into a store on E. Polo Rd. The owner of LaVictoria told police he saw Julio Pabon inside the store as he was coming to open for the day.

The owner called police. When they showed up, Pabon started shooting. Officers and members of S.W.A.T. surrounded the building. A member of the Crisis Negotiation Team talked Pabon into coming out of the store. Pabon came out without incident.

He is now in police custody. Details on his charges have not been released.