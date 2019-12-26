PADUCAH, Ky. — A woman was arrested after police said she dragged a dog behind a car.

Paducah Police said they received 911 calls about a dog being dragged on a leash behind a car near Paducah Tilghman High School Dec. 23. The car eventually pulled into a restaurant parking lot, where Jennifer Morris, 60, was arrested.

Morris was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct.

