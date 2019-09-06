KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman died Saturday after accidentally shooting herself inside a restaurant, Concord Police said.

It happened at Ruby Tuesday at 2461 Wonder Dr. in Kannapolis.

Officers said they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the abdomen when they arrived.

Madison Moore, 28, of Landis was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said the firearm belonged to her.

