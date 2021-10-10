Woman fatally stuck by driver in High Point

Police say Charmaine Bostick died at the scene. There are no charges expected to be filed.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver on Business I-85 near the I-74 interchange Saturday night.

It happened at at 11:28 P.M.

Police say they found 44-year-old Charmaine Denise Bostick High Point laying in the median.

An investigation found Bostick had been driving north on Business I-85 with a companion.

Police say Bostick pulled over onto the north bound shoulder and parked.

Bostick got her vehicle on foot and crossed the northbound lanes and median. She then began walking south in the southbound lanes of Business I-85. Another driver traveling south struck Bostick.

Bostick suffered life threatening injuries and despite lifesaving attempts by EMS and FIRE she died at the scene.

There are no charges expected to be filed as a result of this collision. The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim did not sustain any injuries.