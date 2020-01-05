KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — ﻿A woman is dead after what officers say was an encounter with an alligator near a South Carolina pond.

The incident happened Friday in Kiawah Island near Charleston.

According to Charleston County deputies, they got a call around 5 p.m. Friday of an incident involving a woman and an alligator in an area off of Salt Cedar Lane. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.

A deputy who responded shot and killed the alligator and the animal was taken away from the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Coroner also went to the scene. The investigation into the death continues.