CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire officials say a second victim in the Ballantyne home explosion has been found, and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. She was found sometime around 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after the explosion.

Earlier in the evening, after calling for help and directing firefighters to his location, a man was freed from the rubble of a house explosion in Ballantyne and airlifted to the hospital, according to Charlotte Fire.

After calling for help and directing firefighters to his location, a man has been freed from the rubble of a house explosion in Ballantyne and airlifted to the hospital, according to Charlotte Fire.

Fire officials say they're confident those two victims were the only two in the home. A death investigation is now underway for the woman.

Crews responded to the scene of the 4-alarm house fire in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane near Ballantyne Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

Several neighbors in the area felt an explosion at around the same time as the house fire. We're told shoppers at a nearby Publix thought a bomb went off.

Neighbors were evaluated and evacuated from the area.

Several ambulances were on scene as well as a mass casualty bus. There is no word yet on the cause of the explosion.

Crews that responded to the scene "arrived at a pile of debris", according to Charlotte Fire. The department reports the home collapsed due to the fire.

More than 80 firefighters were on scene. Officials say crews were provided with water and shade because temperatures were in the 90s.

RELATED: Firefighters braving the heat on the scene of Ballantyne home explosion

Two patients from surrounding homes were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Seven firefighters were treated on the scene with IVs, then returned to duty. One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for non-emergency dehydration, according to Charlotte Fire.

Piedmont Natural Gas said it was alerted about the explosion around 2:45 p.m. and immediately dispatched crews to turn off any active lines to the house and neighborhood.

North Carolina Utilities Commission said the house has Piedmont Natural Gas service but offered no additional details about a possible cause.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million.

PHOTOS: Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million. Medic arrives at Ballantyne Country Club Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: American Red Cross Ballantyne explosion / Photo: American Red Cross Victim being taken to Medic helicopter after being freed from rubble

“The whole house just shook, like, I can’t even describe it. It looked like the ceiling was snowing," a neighbor told NBC Charlotte.

RELATED: 'The whole house just shook. It was deafening' | Neighbors describe Ballantyne house explosion

“When I passed the front door, I saw my front door was blown open, and then as we progressed through the house, I saw that my walls were just cracked open, and the garage was just imploded, at which point, I just told the kids, 'We have to run out of here,'" she added.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC.COM