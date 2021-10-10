Woman shot while asleep in her Winston-Salem home

She was taken to local hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Smith told police she was asleep inside her home at the time shots were fired toward her home.

Someone saw a dark-colored-four door vehicle sitting in front of Ms. Smith’s home at the time of the shooting before it was seen driving away from the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728- 3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.