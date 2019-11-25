CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A 59-year-old caretaker was found dead Sunday morning outside of a home in Anahuac after being attacked by wild hogs, according to Chambers County investigators.

Authorities said the body of Christine Rollins, of Liberty, was found in the front yard of a home in the 4000 block of State Highway 61. Rollins was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives at the home, authorities said.

When Rollins didn't show up to the home at the normal time, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside and found her body in the yard between her vehicle and the front door, investigators said.

She had multiple injuries to her body, including a head injury consistent with a fall as well as "numerous injuries that appear to be animal-related," according to authorities.

Sheriff says wild hogs have been a problem in the area a and a lot of neighbors have called complaining the animals were tearing up their front yards.

The sheriff’s office has even put out traps to see if they can trap one.

The sheriff says wild hogs are dangerous, travel in packs, but they're rampant in Texas. If folks do encounter one, it's best to stay away, and call Texas Parks & Wildlife officials.

