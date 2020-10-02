CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a cargo truck crashed through a home in east Charlotte early Monday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a crash in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road near Commonwealth Avenue around 4:30 a.m. When officers got to the house, they saw a work truck that crashed into the front wall.

James Shepard says his girlfriend was laying in that room when the truck plowed into the wall. She was buried under a pile of rubble and he had to dig her out.

"I thought it was an earthquake," Shepard said. "I came outside and looked, and I was like, 'Oh my God.' I couldn't believe this car was in my driveway. I had to pull my girl from under the rubble because the truck went on top of her."

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK.

Shepard says he knows the person who was driving the truck. A woman came to the house to get some food and as she was backing out of the driveway, she put the truck in drive and crashed into the house. Shepard says the truck belonged to the woman's boyfriend, who came and got her from the scene of the crash.

