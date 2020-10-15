At least 10 dead as Nigeria protesters demand police reforms for seventh day

Protesters shut down a major highway in Lagos State Wednesday and converged at the toll gate where speakers address the crowd amidst outbursts of protest chants.

LAGOS, Nigeria — Crowds protesting against police brutality in Nigeria have taken to the streets for the seventh day across Africa's most populous nation. Fresh protests against the Nigeria Police Force's Special Anti-Robbery Squad, popularly known as SARS, took place in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, and in the southeastern cities of Port Harcourt and Uyo as well as the capital city, Abuja. Protesters shut down a major highway Wednesday and converged at the toll gate where speakers address the crowd amidst outbursts of protest chants and Afrobeats music.

The demonstrations were spurred by expressions of discontent on social media over police brutality with citizens sharing their message with #EndSARS #EndSARSprotests #EndPoliceBrutality or #SARSmustEnd.

Several protest marches erupt in some #Nigeria cities as youths demand an end to #PoliceBrutality perpetuated by the special anti robbery squad #SARS of @PoliceNG

Citizens are using #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest to share their ordeal & message — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) October 9, 2020

At least 10 people have died since the protest began, including a young man named Jimoh Isiaq who was a bystander hit by a stray bullet, according to local media.

Citizens have also demanded the arrest of police officers responsible for extra-judicial killings and called for deep reforms to the police force including better training, psychological assessments, better facilities and increased wages.

The protests have continued on the streets despite Nigeria’s police spokesperson announcement on Sunday that the controversial unit, implicated in several videos posted online, was being formally dissolved.

Today @NigeriaGov @PoliceNG dissolved the controversial Special AntiRobbery Squad known as #SARS which had gone rogue over the years. Anger over police brutality led to #EndSARS protests. The dissolution didn’t come early enough to prevent a stray bullet from killing #JimohIsiaq pic.twitter.com/KiBh7iloN6 — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) October 11, 2020

IGP DISSOLVES THE SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD (SARS)



· Emplaces other measures to protect the citizens — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 11, 2020

However, on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu announced that a new, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team would carry out the duties which were done by the SARS.

The move has been criticized as only a change of name and protesters have furthered their agitation with #EndSWAT.

allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 13, 2020

People of Nigerian descent living in cities like London, Chicago and Atlanta have also staged smaller demonstrations in solidarity with the movement.

The protests have also gotten the attention of celebrities and influencers including John Boyega, Kanye West, and Twitter's Jack.

I have a feeling that this is more than just SARS. Nigerians want true change! They are done managing faith without practical action and we support you. 💪🏾 https://t.co/FpNqb1wufa — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 14, 2020