Man throws stones at hippo who swallows toddler and it spits him back out

UGANDA— A toddler has fully recovered after a hippo attack in April, according to authorities. However, it was just reported this week, according to CBS affiliate WBTV.
Katwe-Kabatooro police said a hippo grabbed a 2-year-old boy by the head and swallowed half of him before spitting him back out.
The boy was playing at home about 800 meters from a lake where a hippo was wondering a stray, according to police.
A man who saw what was going on started throwing stones at the hippo and it got scared, so the hippo spits the boy out.
The 2-year-old was treated at a hospital, according to police. He also received a rabies vaccine.
