Man throws stones at hippo who swallows toddler and it spits him back out

Police said a hippo grabbed a 2-year-old boy by the head and swallowed half of him before spitting him back out.
Credit: santiphoto - stock.adobe.com

UGANDA— A toddler has fully recovered after a hippo attack in April, according to authorities. However, it was just reported this week, according to CBS affiliate WBTV

Katwe-Kabatooro police said a hippo grabbed a 2-year-old boy by the head and swallowed half of him before spitting him back out. 

The boy was playing at home about 800 meters from a lake where a hippo was wondering a stray, according to police. 

A man who saw what was going on started throwing stones at the hippo and it got scared, so the hippo spits the boy out. 

The 2-year-old was treated at a hospital, according to police. He also received a rabies vaccine. 

