MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy has been arrested by Myrtle Beach police for an incident that happened in the city's downtown.

Online records show Hardy, 41, was taken into custody and booked at the city's jail on a public intoxication charge.

Myrtle Beach Online reports that officers were called to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations, a hotel on Ocean Boulevard, around 11 a.m.. Officers were told there was an intoxicated man at that location, according to reports.

Hardy was taken into custody without incident, according to multiple media reports, and booked at the jail. Public intoxication is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Hardy has been affiliated with the WWE the late 1990s, both as a member of the tag team duo the Hardy Boyz with his brother, Matt, and then as a solo wrestler. He's also had different stints with TNA wrestling.

Hardy is originally from Cameron, North Carolina.