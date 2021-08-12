WS/FCS to provide free summer meals to children 18 and younger

Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets must be stretched even further.

Free summer meals are available to kids and teens ages 18 and younger at sites across our community.

There is no paperwork to fill out – just visit one of the sites below during mealtime and your child or teen can receive a fresh, nutritious, delicious meal for free.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.

Summer Program Meal Sites

June 14- August 12, 2021

Monday - Thursday

Closed July 5

Will be open 7/9

Mobile Meals will run 6/6-6/9 and pushed back by one day.

7 Day Meal Bundle Pick-up

June 14 – August 12, 2021

Pick up Days – Monday or Wednesday

Pick up Time – 11am -1pm