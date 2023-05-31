WSPD: 7-year-old shot in Winston-Salem overnight

The child is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department said they were dispatched to East 24th Street via a notification from ShotSpotter.

While on their way to the location, police said the call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers got to the location, they said they found a 7-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds; one to the torso and one to the hand.

Officers rendered aid until Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts. Police said the child was transported to a local medical facility where they are undergoing surgery. The child is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation is in its early stages and police are still on-scene conducting the investigation. No further information is able to be released at this time.