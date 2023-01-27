WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Dorothea Zekas celebrated her milestone birthday Friday at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Luzerne County is turning 100 years young.

Dorothea Zekas, or Jean, of Pittston, is a World War II Navy veteran.

She will turn 100 years old Saturday but celebrated the achievement Friday at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

She told Newswatch 16 it was her best friend's idea to join the service, so of course, she joined in support.

"I was the moral support. They said, "try it and every step of the way, see if you can pass the test," and I finally wound up saying, "I do so solemnly swear"," said Zekas.

Jean says the secret to a long life is remembering to breathe.