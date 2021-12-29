10 top-clicked stories of 2021 on WFMY News 2

These stories got the attention of our online audience, whether they happened right here in the Triad or in a completely different state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether they happened in another state or right here in the Triad, these stories got the attention of our online audience in 2021. Here are 10 of our most-clicked stories this year - and two honorable mentions.

An Indiana great-grandmother got a Thanksgiving surprise she'll never forget - a $90,000 backyard pool makeover.

Did you get a postcard in the mail telling you that you're able to be involved in a $2.6 billion settlement? If you've had any kind of BCBS health insurance in the last 12 years, you could be entitled to some money.

It's a story that generated a lot of comments on social media. A Georgia high school senior was expelled for taking a picture with a champagne bottle that she says she was using as a prop.

Mignon Elkes' daughter was hit and killed by a driver while walking on the side of the road, but because of the state's contributory negligence law, she couldn't recover any damages to help pay for things like medical bills.

A nursing student found a way to get back at robocallers - by cashing in on them. When this story came out, she'd made more than $2,000. Here's how she did it.

Tragedy shook the Triad on September 1. A Mount Tabor student was killed by his own classmate, investigators said. In the following days, the community rallied around the victim's family and the students of Mount Tabor, sharing the message of #SpartanStrong.

A NextDoor post prompted a community in Colorado to band together to help their struggling neighbors. Hundreds of messages poured in with offers to help, from cash to warm meals.

A Guilford County substitute teacher had been collecting unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic when schools shut down. She was shocked when she received a letter, saying she owed the state nearly $23,000 in backpay.

It was a simple oil change that turned into a nightmare for a Greensboro man. 2 Wants To Know got involved, and helped him reach a settlement of around $7,000.

When health organizations, private businesses, and schools began announcing vaccine requirements, there were questions about who exactly could claim an exemption. It's not as easy as you think.