GREENSBORO, N.C. — Test results show the man accused of hitting and killing a woman waiting at a bus stop had THC in his system, according to what prosecutors told a judge Thursday afternoon.

Police say Terrance Manning was driving down Lees Chapel Road when he crossed the double yellow line, jumped the curb, hit a pole and then hit 38-year-old Varonda Manley who was waiting at the bus stop on May 22. He faces a second degree murder charge.

The prosecution said Manning was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph residential area and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

RELATED: Driver Charged in Death of Greensboro Pedestrian

Manley's older brother told WFMY News 2 about the moment he learned of his sister's death.

"When I got that call on my job saying my sister had passed away and I found out how she died it destroyed me," said James Manley.

The prosecution told the judge Manning has 10 failures to appear on his DMV record.

"I’m not mad at you. I don’t hate you. I just want you to realize this is something that I'll never forget," said Manley.

Varonda Manley worked at a Family Dollar in the area, according to her brother, who said her customers loved her.

"You know how somebody become an icon – that’s how she was towards her customers. Her customers miss her so much," he said.

Prosecutors say surveillance video from the area showed just how big the crash was, with sparks flying from the utility pole that was hit.

Manning will be back in court July 25.