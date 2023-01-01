'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old girl dies from early morning New Year's Day shooting

The family held a vigil for the 11-year-old girl -- making sure it was open to all who cared to stop by to pay their respects.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say.

Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments, they were updated that an 11-year-old girl was driven to a local hospital by family members, according to officials with CCPD.

Officers arrived to the hospital as the 11-year-old girl was arriving. Officers were told that the young girl had died from her injuries.

"My little sister really didn't deserve what happened. She was so innocent," said Amanda Cruz, the older sister of the 11-year-old girl.

The family told 3NEWS that the young girl fell to the ground and started bleeding. The shooting victims mother Melinda Cruz said she is in shock and trying to support her family through their recent loss.

"I'm trying to be strong for my kids and my family because when it's time, when it's time for me to break down, I think I'm going to need everybody to be strong for me," Melinda said.

Robert Silva was the one who drove his daughter to the hospital -- where she died.

"Guns started going off and I heard the 'dings' hitting over here, and I heard two, and then I heard my baby said, 'ouch.' When she said 'ouch,' she fell to the ground. I already knew it was a bullet that hit her," Silva said.

Despite his loss, Silva said that he is grateful for the community's support.

"It means the world to me, it means the world," Silva said. "My baby knows how many people loved her, she knows. She had so many people who loved her, so it means a big, big deal to me."

The family held a vigil for the 11-year-old girl -- making sure it was open to all who cared to stop by to pay their respects.

On Monday, 29-year-old Deonis Poindexter and 43-year-old Jacob Leal were arrested after a police investigation found they fired their weapons illegally in the direction of several homes that morning, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Both are charged with deadly conduct, but those charges could be soon upgraded, officials said.

The city's Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident. Residents are encouraged to share any information they have regarding the case to 361-886-2600.

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

At approximately 12:01 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Everhart reference a... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Sunday, January 1, 2023

